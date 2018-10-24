David Freese’s high school coach happy to see him back in the World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in the World Series this year, but one of our city's own still is. Fox 2 talked to Steve Miller, David Freese's assistant baseball coach when he attended Lafayette High School in Wildwood.

Miller said he is happy for David Freese and said it's exciting to see him get the opportunity to play in the World Series again, even though it's for a different team.

On Tuesday night, David Freese got the first hit of the game 1 for the World Series.

"A player like David, he was easy to coach, a lot of God-given talent, a great athlete," Steve Miller said. Miller is currently a football coach at Lafayette High School.

Miller said he sent Freese a text message to congratulate him and told him to "enjoy the ride."