Edward Jones Associates join Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End

ST. LOUIS - More than 1,000 Edward Jones associates have been traveling, on foot for 3,100 miles across the US. A one-time, 16-week walk that took place across 13 states, taking 5.7 million steps, one for every person in the US living with Alzheimer's disease.

John Beurlein from Edward Jones joined FOX 2 to discuss why this is important to Edward Jones.

Walk To End Alzheimer's

October 28 Sunday

Registration at 12:00pm

Pre-Ceremony at 1:30pm

Ceremony at 2:00pm

Walk at 2:30pm

Enterprise Center