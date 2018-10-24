Edward Jones Associates join Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End

ST. LOUIS - More than 1,000 Edward Jones associates have been traveling, on foot for 3,100 miles across the US. A one-time, 16-week walk that took place across 13 states, taking 5.7 million steps, one for every person in the US living with Alzheimer's disease.
John Beurlein from Edward Jones joined FOX 2 to discuss why this is important to Edward Jones.
Walk To End Alzheimer's
October 28 Sunday
Registration at 12:00pm
Pre-Ceremony at 1:30pm
Ceremony at 2:00pm
Walk at 2:30pm
Enterprise Center
38.626432 -90.202617