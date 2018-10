Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Our children face many obstacles as they grow up, from peer pressure to performing well at school and sometimes at athletics. Add in social media to the mix where everything plays out for all to see.

Alex Gould is a licensed social worker with Provident, a mental health provider, to talk about the good and bad when it comes to our kids and social media.

For more information on Provident, head to stlmoms.com.