How to better protect children at school

ST. LOUIS — It seems barely a day goes by that we don’t hear about yet another school shooting. Over the years, countless children have been killed by shooters who open fire on unsuspecting students without warning. Still, the questions persist. How can we better protect kids at school?

Joining the show is school safety expert, retired New York police officer, Bobby Johnson. Johnson is a school safety/security advocate, FBI National Academy graduate. He has over three decades of experience in law enforcement. He previously served as a detective squad sergeant for the NYPD. In this role, he supervised a task force composed of FBI agents and NYPD detectives while coordinating personnel for a 20-member investigators team. Bobby is a senior consultant for School Safety Strategies, LLC.