Missouri judge rules voters without ID won't have to sign affidavit before casting ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri judge has made clear that local election workers cannot enforce a core requirement in a new voter photo identification law.

Senior Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan on Tuesday clarified his ruling against a requirement that voters lacking valid photo ID sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification to cast a regular ballot.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had said Callahan directed the state not to require a sworn statement from voters without proper ID. But Ashcroft said local election workers were responsible for that.

Ashcroft argued Callahan’s initial ruling created confusion before the Nov. 6 election, which features a marquee race between Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger Josh Hawley.

Callahan later clarified that his ruling applies to local workers, too.