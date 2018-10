Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you have any unwanted prescription drugs lying around your home, you'll have the chance to get rid of them this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 27 marks National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The annual event is held across the country encourage people to safely dispose of their expired, unused, and unwanted medications.

Dr. Kevin King from Mercy Clinic Family Medicine talks more about Mercy's taskforce to educate its providers about opioids and alternatives to opioids.