Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALORTON, Ill. - Blazing fire destroyed a vacant house overnight Wednesday in Alorton, Illinois.

An Alorton police officer owns the property on South 40th Street where the fire broke out. He had been rehabbing the building.

According to neighbors when the fire started they could hear the popping sounds of the bullets.

The previous tenant had stored some bullets in the house

No one was injured.