SLU Women’s Soccer Perfect in A-10 Play, Ready for Conference Tourney

Posted 3:25 pm, October 24, 2018

(KTVI) - The SLU women's soccer team ran the table in conference play with an unbeaten 10-0 record, as they won the regular season Atlantic 10 title for the first time in 13 years. The Billikens host Dayton on Sunday in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.