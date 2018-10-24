(KTVI) - The SLU women's soccer team ran the table in conference play with an unbeaten 10-0 record, as they won the regular season Atlantic 10 title for the first time in 13 years. The Billikens host Dayton on Sunday in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.
SLU Women’s Soccer Perfect in A-10 Play, Ready for Conference Tourney
