Substitute elementary school teacher removed from campus after bringing gun to school

A substitute elementary school teacher had to be removed from school grounds after he brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

Jesse Jones, 31, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

The principal of Anona Elementary School, Ann Welsh, sent a notice out to parents stating that as soon as the weapon was discovered, the substitute was escorted away from students by the school’s security officer and law enforcement was called to assist. The substitute teacher was removed from the campus by the Pinellas County Schools Police Department.

During this time, Anona Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown. The substitute was escorted away from students quickly.

“The individual who brought the weapon onto campus will not return to our school in any capacity and will no longer be eligible to be a substitute for Pinellas County Schools,” Principal Welsh stated in a message to parents. “Please know that the safety and security of your child is our priority. Thank you for all you do to help us keep our students and school community safe, each and every day.”

Jones was released from jail after posting his $5,000 bond.