Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking place this weekend

ST. LOUIS — Fifty-million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative brain disease that cripples the mind. For families seeing their loved one’s brain deteriorate, the disease can be devastating.

The St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at the Enterprise Center downtown on Sunday, October 28. Registration will be at noon and the walk will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Joining the show are Owen Sward and his father, Ted, who has Alzheimer’s.

Visit act.alz.org/stlwalk2018 to start a team, join a team or donate to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.