Yadier Molina wins 2018 Roberto Clemente Award for humanitarian efforts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Yadier Molina has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2018 Roberto Clemente Award in recognition of his exemplary humanitarian efforts, including relief work in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina had a busy post-season. The St. Louis Cardinals say he has spent the past 13 days in Puerto Rico distributing food and water to hurricane Maria victims. Molina has been documenting his efforts on Instagram.

The St. Louis Cardinals say Molina arrived in Puerto Rico two days after the team’s final game. He helped distribute of truckloads of goods to people in northern towns.

Molina’s wife Wanda Torre started a fundraising effort that raised $150,000. His non-profit Fundacion 4 purchased the items that he personally distributed.

The foundation also held many more fundraisers to help with Molina’s Puerto Rican aid efforts.