200 families forced to move as Wellston housing deteriorates without funds for repairs

WELLSTON, Mo - Hundreds of residents living in Wellston Housing authority are told they’ll have to find a new place to stay.

That notice came after two meeting held on Wednesday, October 24.

Bottom line, residents with homes in Wellston Housing Authority were told they would have to leave because there’s no money for repairs.

In a closed Wednesday meeting, Wellston Housing Authority told people living in roughly 200 units that quite frankly the government agency is running out of money to maintain the properties.

Residents complain homes and apartments are being run down with mold, dealing with rusted A/C units and having to deal with standing water. With no other option, several residents are looking for new places to stay before Thanksgiving.

Here’s where things get tricky. Residents being displaced say some of them are being offered vouchers to move elsewhere, but if they live in a home they have the opportunity to buy that property.

Two meeting were held on Wednesday; however, a public meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.