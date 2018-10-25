6th annual Reality Executive Trunk or Treat this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trunk or treat events continue to increase every year. The traditional trick or treat alternative began in Utah during the late 1990's according to the Urban Dictionary website. One St. Louis area does it up bigger than anyone else; Eureka.

The 6th annual Realty Executive Trunk or Treat will be held in Eureka on Saturday, October 27.

Kathleen Meier, Eureka's Director of Economic Development, and Chuck Maher, owner of Realty Executives, sponsor of the Eureka Scarecrow Festival, join the show.

For more information, visit www.eurekascarecrowfestival.com.