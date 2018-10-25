× Authorities search for missing 3-year-old in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Authorities are going door-to-door and using a helicopter to search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Jefferson City.

Police Capt. Deric Heislen says Darnell Gray was last seen Wednesday night at the apartment where he lives. The boy’s father was at work when an acquaintance reported the boy missing just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Also missing was the boy’s coat, backpack, two juice boxes and some cookies.

Heislen says the child’s disappearance isn’t believed to be a parental abduction. He says authorities don’t know what happened to the child. No one has been arrested, and Heislen says the family is cooperating with authorities.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered persons advisory, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for Darnell.