Contractor catches woman running from police in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - A man working on a house in Creve Coeur catches a woman on the run from police.

It happened on Graeser Lane. The family is putting an addition onto their house. Contractors heard sirens and a crash Wednesday afternoon. That's when workers stepped in to catch the suspect.

The worker says he held the woman's arms behind her back and walked her out to police officers. The worker says she kept telling him, "They made me do it."

Sasha St. Clair, 26, of Pompano Beach, Florida, is now charged with felony forgery. Authorities say she tried to cash a check at the First Community Credit Union on Olive, just blocks from the home.

Police pursued her from the bank. The check was stolen from a woman in Carbondale. St. Clair is accused of using an ID stolen from another woman in Lake St. Louis to try to cash the check.

Investigators believe she and at least one accomplice may be involved in similar crimes between here and Florida. An unsuspecting home contractor may have put a stop to it all.

The car she was driving had stolen Illinois plates and was apparently rented from Florida. Police say St. Clair came here from Florida - with a man she knows only by the name Scrappy. Police are looking for him and looking into whether the two are connected to any similar crimes.