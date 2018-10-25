Determined girl with fatal diagnosis has sports stars asking for your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It's been a busy week for Joe Buck. He has been flying across the country calling the World Series and the NFL on FOX. But, his heart has been here in St. Louis. He's trying to help a young girl who is in a battle for her life.

Laila Anderson, 10, was a perfectly healthy young girl. That changed in August of 2017. The exact diagnosis as to what was wrong didn't come until recently.

The medical team at Children's Hospital in St. Louis identified the attack on her immune system as the rare disease known as HLH. This particular diagnosis has only been identified in 15 other children in the world. She needs a bone marrow transplant and is hopeful there will be a match.

FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne says her determination has inspired former Blues player Kelly Chase, broadcaster Joe Buck, and many others.

Doctors say that ideally a bone marrow match will be located for Laila in the next 3 months. Because this is a fatal diagnosis. The clock is ticking.

Join the "Be The Match Registry" to help of Laila and others like her. Click here or text Cure11 to 61474 to join