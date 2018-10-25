× Duo face federal charges for death of Gus Gus Fun Bus owner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two people now face federal charges in connection with the death of a local business owner. A grand jury charged Curtis Alford and Jana Stowers with a carjacking that resulted in the death of Mike Arnold.

Arnold, the owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, died from his injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck allegedly stolen by the defendants in June. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office already charged the pair with robbery and assault. The federal charges come as part of a joint investigation with the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

“This sends a message that violent crime will not be tolerated in our city. We’re going to put the full weight of our offices to address those issues and to hold individuals accountable for these serious acts,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The federal charges could carry a life sentence.