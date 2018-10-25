× Infant found dead at O’Fallon daycare

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police found a lifeless infant at an O’Fallon daycare Thursday morning. Three-month-old Aiden Govan’s mother says he has been going to Tendercare Daycare since September.

They were called to the 200 block of McDonald Lane at around 10am after getting a call that a baby was not breathing. First responders took the infant to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The St. Charles County Medical Examiner is working on a final investigative report. O’Fallon police say this is an active investigation.