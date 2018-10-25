Keys to addressing Sever Disease and heel pain in adolescents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Sever`s disease is one of the most common causes of heel pain in growing children and adolescents. Children are at greatest risk of developing Sever's disease when they have reached the early part of a growth spurt in early puberty.

Sever's disease, also called calcaneal apophysitis is an inflammation of the growth plate in the heel. It is caused by repetitive stress to the heel and most often occurs during growth spurts, when bones, muscles, tendons, and other structures are changing rapidly.

Richard C. Lehman M.D. joined FOX 2 Thursday to discuss some of the symptoms, risk factors, and treatment.