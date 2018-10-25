× Man seriously wounded by northern Illinois officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) _ Police say a man was seriously wounded after shooting at northern Illinois officers when they tried to arrest him at a gas station.

The shooting happened Wednesday in Rockford and didn’t injury any officers.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Sam Thomas says Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies spotted a man wanted on an arrest warrant for narcotics violations in a car and approached him when it pulled into the gas station.

Thomas says the man pulled out a gun and shot at the deputies, who returned fire. He says the wounded man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and underwent surgery. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.