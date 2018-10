Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - FOX 2's Weather team has a new toy. Meet the Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner! This is the 3rd iteration of the vehicle. We're now driving a GMC Yukon.

The roomy vehicle has some comfortable seats. There are a lot of cameras in the vehicle. It also has tools to help track storms and measure atmospheric conditions. There are also expandable displays to help us tell you stories from the vehicle.