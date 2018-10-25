Metro’s Most Wanted: A young father gunned down in his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The young father of two children was found shot to death in his car just blocks from his home. Nearly two-years later Jerel Minors' family is still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

Jerel lived with his grandparents and he went by the nickname Pooh, as in Winnie the Pooh. He had just enrolled in a technical school for auto mechanics and had two young girls.

Everything changed on October 28th 2016. Jerel was found shot to death in his car. The vehicle was still running a few blocks from his home.

Jerel's grandmother Yvonne remembers running to the crime scene tape and asking detectives if he was OK.

"I couldn't break down right at that moment because I couldn`t process it. Not my little pooh-pooh, couldn't be gone," said Yvonne.

Detectives need the public's help to bring some closure for this family. Crimestoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.