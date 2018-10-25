Police find teacher’s stolen gun with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. - For the second time in just over two weeks, there’s been an incident involving a gun in the Riverview Garden’s School District.

On Wednesday, a teacher, not a student, brought a gun to school.

St. Louis County and Moline Acres police officers were back at Central Middle School Thursday morning continuing their investigation.

Police say on Wednesday a teacher brought a gun to school and by the end of the day, after dismissal, noticed the weapon had been stolen.

Thursday afternoon, police recovered the gun and arrested a juvenile. No one was injured by the weapon.

Residents in the area don’t think it’s a good idea for a teacher to carry a gun in the classroom.

Fox 2 has yet to hear from officials in the Riverview Garden’s School District on their policy concerning teachers packing guns.