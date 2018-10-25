Police investigate suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro

Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, two law enforcement sources said early Thursday.

The package has similar markings as pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats.

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Trump.

It’s unclear if the report is related to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The New York Police Department says Thursday’s report involves the Tribeca neighborhood in Manhattan. A bomb squad unit on Thursday morning drove in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.

Authorities said on Wednesday the pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. Noneof the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

A series of pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton has deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.

The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant “lock her up.” Trump also often singles out CNN as he rails against the “fake news” media.

Trump took a softer tone at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, saying, “Let’s get along.”