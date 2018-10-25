× Police: Man wrote bank robbery note on losing lottery ticket

WELLSTON, Mo. – A man has been charged with robbing a suburban St. Louis bank with a note scrawled on the back of a losing lottery ticket.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Joseph Thomas, of St. Louis was charged Wednesday with stealing or attempting to steal from a Regions Bank in Wellston, which he had attempted to rob previously. Bond is set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say no weapon was displayed Tuesday morning when a note was passed to a teller. The North County Police Cooperative says Thomas was captured a short time later.

Thomas had tried to rob the same bank last year but was captured and sentenced to probation.