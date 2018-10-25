× RECIPE : Seared Salmon with Edamame, Sweet Potatoes & Thai Curry over Basmati Rice

ST. LOUIS – Executive Chef Russell Cunningham joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen to cook up some seared salmon with edamame, sweet potatoes & thai curry over basmati rice.

Serves 4.

INGREDIENTS

Rice

1 Cup Basmati Rice

2 Cups Broth (Chicken or Vegetable)

Salmon

4 Oz Salmon Four Portions

2 Tsp Olive Oil

3 Cups Edamame Shelled

12 Oz Sweet Potatoes Cubed

1 Tbsp Thai Curry Paste

1 Lime Freshly Squeezed

2 Tbsp Orange Juice

2 Tsp Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Cilantro Chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring rice and broth to a boil; cover and simmer for 20 minutes, or until liquid has evaporated. Hold for service.

Sear salmon in olive oil in a hot pan, turn fish over and finish cooking.

Thoroughly mix curry paste and lime juice together.

Heat olive oil in saute pan.

When hot, add edamame and sweet potatoes, saute until potatoes are nearly al dente.

Add lime juice and curry paste mix.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add orange juice and chopped cilantro.

Serve over basmati rice.

NUTRITION INFO:

Calories: 655

Total Fat: 19g

Saturated Fat: 32g

Sodium: 240mg

Potassium: 930mg

Total Carbohydrate: 74g

Dietary Fiber: 9g

