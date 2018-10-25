River City Rascals locked out of ballpark after falling behind in rent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - A local sports team could be looking for a new location. The city of O'Fallon has locked the River City Rascals out of the city-owned ballpark. The city terminated the lease.

O'Fallon's Communications Director says the team has consistently been behind on its rent. The rascals were locked out of their facility Monday.

According to a 2017 lease agreement with the city of O'Fallon the Rascals owed the city $122,000. A plan was signed to pay back the debt over time but city officials say the team has not lived up to its part of the lease.

O'Fallon will now look at all options for the ballpark including bringing a different team here or working out a new deal with the Rascals.

The city calls this ballpark a jewel and says the stadium won`t sit empty.