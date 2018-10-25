Spanish Lake domestic dispute leads to officer involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at the Oak Park Apartments in the 11100 block of Ruesta Drive. Police were at the location to respond to the situation.

St. Louis County Police say that two uniformed officers contacted a person in a van. They discovered he was armed with a handgun. During a struggle that ensued the suspect was shot by one of the officers.

Police say the officers immediately began life-saving techniques until EMS arrived on scene. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

No officers were injured during this incident. They did recover the handgun from the scene. Crimes Against Persons investigators are working on this case.

