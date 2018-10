Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just one year ago, Emily Oechsner was on her way home from work in St. Peter's going only 21 miles an hour and was just a quarter of a mile from her home when she was involved in a car accident. Doctors say if she had been wearing her seatbelt she would still be with us today.

Emily's mom Michelle Oechsner and aunt Sammie Bezzole are now spreading the message to remind kids to buckle up

For more information on how to donate or to attend the Buckle up to Love up 5k Run /Walk, head to stlmoms.com.