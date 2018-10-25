St. Louis featured in Time Magazine special edition about guns in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new interactive Time Magazine featuring St. Louis will be released Friday. The special edition is about guns in America. The work for the nationwide project started in St. Louis this summer and involves many stakeholders from our community who are on both sides of the issue.

Here's what happens when 245 people try to meet in the middle. Dozens of local city leaders, activists and people touched by gun violence are featured in the issue including Ceasefire STL. The student-led organization started after the Parkland shooting and now has 80 members from across our region.

Time teamed up with artist and photographer JR, known for his murals that portray communities in all their complexity. Besides St. Louis, there are people from Dallas and Washington. Those cities are also greatly affected by gun violence.

Ceasefire STL was co-founded by the organizers of March For Our Lives, St. Louis. The group has held rallies and town halls and is even working on legislation for the 2019 Missouri session. They want people to know it won't stop until the public demands action.

The print issue is released Friday and there is an interactive exhibit online as well. You can hear interviews from everyone who participated and hear their viewpoints.