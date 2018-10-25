‘Stranger danger’ warning from Pattonville School District

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Pattonville school district officials are warning parents of a case of stranger danger.

A high school student told a school resource officer that a man was following her on the way to her bus stop at Northbrook way and Schuetz Road in Creve Coeur. He left when she spoke to a man she knew at a nearby metro bus stop. She says the man had followed her to the bus stop a few times over the last week and a half.

This message was sent home to parents:

Dear parents and guardians,

Pattonville’s practice has been to let you know when there is a stranger issue in the community that impacts our students. We do this as a precaution so we can all work together to be aware of situations in our neighborhoods and remain vigilant in keeping our children safe.

This morning, a Pattonville High School student notified one of our school resource officers (SRO) that a man followed her on foot on the way to her bus stop at Northbrook Way and Schuetz Road in the Creve Coeur area of St. Louis County, but he left abruptly when she spoke to a man she knew at a nearby Metro bus stop. The student had previously seen the man who followed her in close proximity to this bus stop a few times over the last week and half. He is described as a black male in his late 40s or early 50s with a short beard and wearing a black coat, hat and shoes, plaid shirt and blue jeans. Our SRO notified St. Louis County Police about the incident.

Although the student was unharmed and arrived safely to school, we felt it important to share this information. This incident serves as an opportunity for parents to talk with their children and reinforce how to respond if a stranger approaches or if they feel uncomfortable in any situation in the community. We also encourage parents to work together in their neighborhoods to provide an adult presence at bus stops and to help monitor children as they walk to and from school.

Thank you for all you do to help keep our community safe.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tim Pecoraro

Superintendent of Schools

Pattonville School District