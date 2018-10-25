Teacher carjacked outside Ritenour Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a teacher was carjacked outside of Ritenour Middle School Thursday morning.

According to a school district spokesperson, the incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m. in the 2500 block of Marshall Avenue.

The teacher was pulling into the parking lot when two men approached her and demanded her belongings and her car.

She gave the thieves her items and ran into the school.

School officials say, there is no additional threat to the school and classes remain in session at this time.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story, more details will be posted as this story develops.