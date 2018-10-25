× The beloved McRib is headed back to McDonalds and it can be delivered!

ST. LOUIS- That’s right! McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain posted to their twitter page that it is bringing back the beloved sandwich at locations across the United States for a limited time, starting October 29.

If you are curious how the McRib patty is served? It starts with pork ground that is shaped into that iconic rack of ribs shape. The patty gets tossed with a tangy barbecue sauce and then topped with slivered onions and pickles. And it’s all layered on a soft, hoagie-style roll.

The McRib will also be available for delivery — or McDelivery — via Uber Eats.

The future has spoken… The McRib is coming on 10/29. Get ready. Download the McDonald’s Finder App now to find a McRib near you. Available for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Mq9rY7VBK9 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 25, 2018