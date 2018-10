Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - In the spirit of Halloween Tim Ezell is trying to perform a haunted dance. He is live in South St. Louis at Intersect Arts Center with Leverage Dance Theater.

The Forgotten

Leverage Dance Theater

October 26 - 7PM and 9PM

October 27 - 7PM and 9PM

Intersect Arts Center

$20 Gen Admission, $15 Seniors, Students, Artists, $25 Donor