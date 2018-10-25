× Trick-or-Treat Veggie Snack Bar

ST. LOUIS – Serena Ball joins Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for some delicious and healthy way to celebrate Halloween with Trick-or-Treat Veggie Snack Bar

6-8 orange bell peppers

1 container hummus

4 Cup Noodles® Very Veggie™ cups, hot

Various cut vegetables

Cut a “jack-o-lantern face” into bell peppers.Place hummus into some “jack-o-lanterns” and a hot Cup Noodles® Very Veggie™ cup into other “jack-o-lanterns”.

Place cut-vegetables into the hummus and a spoon into the Cup Noodles.

Let your little goblins help themselves!