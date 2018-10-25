× University receives $22.4M in grants for rural education

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri College of Education has received a total of $22.4 million in grants, which will support rural education in Kansas and Missouri, and help schoolchildren develop social skills.

The university announced Wednesday it received an $18.6 million from two federal grants, which will be matched by $3.8 million from Kansas City Audio-Visual.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the grants will go toward increasing science, technology, engineering and math education in 58 high-need, rural middle schools in Missouri and Kansas over five years. Around 406 teachers and 26,796 students are expected to benefit.

A smaller portion of the money will help develop social skills in schoolchildren.

The grants were awarded to the Enhancing Missouri’s Instructional Networked Teaching Strategies, or eMINTS, National Center in the college.