Caseyville police arrest man reaching for gun during traffic stop

CASEYVILLE, Il. – Police arrested a man who they say was reaching for a gun during a traffic stop.

Jeremiah Martin was pulled over Friday on East O’Fallon Street.

He allegedly refused police orders to get out of his vehicle.

Police say he started to conceal his right hand underneath him in a “reaching manner.”

Police eventually got him out of the vehicle and Martin then fought with officers. Once in custody, police found a handgun on Martin’s car seat.