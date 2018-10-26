Gas tax increase on November ballot would fund road improvements, Highway Patrol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Proposition D is a statutory proposal on the November 6th ballot. It's asking for an annual motor fuels tax increase to improve our state’s roads and highways, as well as funding for Missouri State Highway Patrol's road enforcement.

Missouri currently has the 49th lowest motor fuels tax in the country, at seventeen cents per gallon. That number has remained frozen for 22 years.

Scott Charton with safermo.com, a statewide coalition supporting Proposition D, says with Missouri roads and bridges deteriorating, this is the perfect plan to fix the problem with small fuel tax increases.

“It's two and a half cents a year over 4 years, for a total of ten percent increase, gradually phased in and starting next July,” said Scott Charton.

He adds that Missouri has the 7th largest state highway system covering 34,000 miles. Plus, the 6th largest state highway bridge system and one in 10 of them are considered questionable.

Right now, about 8 cents of the of the 17 cents goes to road work and 9 cents goes the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s road enforcement.

“This is money that is constitutional. It has to be spent on road work and road enforcement under the Missouri Constitution. That’s why voters can be assured that money will go where it is supposed to,” said Charton.

If Proposition D passes, a new revenue stream would be created. Road and bridge work would receive 17 cents of the fuel tax while the Missouri State Highway Patrol would stay about the same, at 10 cents. The total fuel tax of 27 cents would rank in the thirties nationally.

“The Missouri Constitution mandates the state road fund and will be used to fund the actual cost of the state highway patrol in administering and enforcing any state motor vehicle laws and traffic regulations," Captain John Hots of the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The support for Proposition D appears large and diverse, including Governor Parson, Senator Claire McCaskill, organized labor, teamsters, business groups, farming groups, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

St. Louis County and its municipalities would get 16.6 million a year in new money for road repair while the city would receive 6 million dollars a year.

As of now, there is no organized opposition to Proposition D.

For more information on how much money your community would receive go to safermo.com.