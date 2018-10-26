Kevin Johnson: Top acts coming to St. Louis

Posted 12:04 pm, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:58AM, October 26, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO — What are some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Kevin Johnson has the latest concerts and comedy shows coming to town.

Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:

  • Chris Botti with SLSO at Powell Hall on October 26th
  • Whitney Cummings at Helium Comedy Club on October 26th and 27th
  • Bruce Cockburn at Delmar Hall on October 26th at 8:00 p.m.
  • Chief Keef at the Pageant on October 26th
  • Flame, "For the People Tour," at The Journey Church on October 26th
  • Kathy Griffin, "Laugh Your Head Off Tour," at Touhill on October 27th
  • Ludo at the Pageant on October 27th
  • The Band Perry at Delmar Hall on October 28th
  • Masego's "Lady Lady North American Tour," at the Ready Room on October 29th
  • Elton John, "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," at Enterprise Center on October 30th
  • Black Lips at the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill on October 30th
  • Big Gigantic at the Pageant on November 1st
  • Kevin Gates at Pops on November 1st (sold out)
  • Jamie Kennedy at Helium Comedy Club on November 15th-17th
  • Switchfoot at the Pageant on March 5
  • Mariah Carey, "Caution World Tour," at Stifel Theatre on March 16th
  • Aaron Martin at Delmar Hall on March 21
  • Demitri Martin at the Pageant on March 24
  • Ariana Grande at Enterprise on  April 13th