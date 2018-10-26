Lawsuit filed in July’s fatal Forest Park Parkway bridge crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa is suing over his wife’s death.

Jan Torrissi-Mokwa was driving West on Forest Park Parkway July 23rd when a one-ton piece of concrete fell off the bridge from above, crushing her. Mokwa is suing the unlicensed and uninsured driver who hit the bridge – Damaya Love.

Because Love is not insured, Mokwa is also suing his own insurance company under a law that requires everyone to carry uninsured motorist coverage. The lawsuit will allow the release of those funds.