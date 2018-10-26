Man arrested at MetroLink Station After Customer Robbed at Bank ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a customer at an ATM. The incident happened at the Commerce Bank on the 7900 block of Clayton Road Sunday afternoon.

The suspect forcibly took cash from a woman who was making a transaction at an ATM outside the building, police said. The woman was approached immediately after she withdrew cash.

The woman immediately called police and provided a suspect description, Richmond Heights Police Chief Douglas Schaeffler said.

Schaeffler said shortly after the robbery, officers canvassed the area and located Curlie Moore, Jr. at the Richmond Heights MetroLink station. The stolen money was returned to the victim. Moore was arrested and now faces felony stealing charges.

Police and banks remind the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Commerce Bank tells FOX 2 that the institution has measures in place to keep customers safe. Surveillance cameras, increased lighting, and withdrawal limits are among the bank’s preventative steps.

In a statement, it urges customers to be on alert, as well.

“We encourage customers to be observant when approaching an ATM, avoid counting or displaying any money received from the ATM, and, when using a drive-up, ensure passenger windows are rolled up and all doors are locked,” Darryl Collins, Commerce Regional Retail Banking Director, said in a statement.