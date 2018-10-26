Man arrested for exposing himself to women outside south St. Louis County gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, Mo. - Police are investigating after a man was exposing himself to women outside Planet Fitness in Crestwood. The gym is located off of Watson Road. Police said they arrested the suspect on Friday.

Throughout the evening Friday police cars drove up and down the gym parking lot to patrol the area. Officers said they are talking to members of the gym and looking at surveillance video to track down any women who might be able to provide information in the investigation.

FOX 2 reached out to Planet Fitness. Staff with the company released this statement:

"We are aware of the incident that took place in the parking lot of the Crestwood Planet Fitness, and the local franchisee is working closely with the local authorities in their investigation. For additional information, we direct you to the Crestwood authorities." -Becky Zirlen, Senior Public Relations Manager.

If you have further information about the incident contact Crestwood Police.