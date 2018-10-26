Man convicted in ‘Mansion Murders’ more than 3 years after gruesome killings of family and housekeeper

The murder conviction of the sole suspect in the brutal killings of three family members and their housekeeper closes a chapter on a case that shocked the Washington metro area more than three years ago.

Darron Wint, 37, also known as Daron Wint, was found guilty by a jury on all 20 counts in the May 2015 slayings. The victims were Savvas Savopoulos, his wife Amy, their 10-year-old son Philip and the family housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa.

During the trial, a medical examiner testified that 10-year-old Philip was possibly burned alive, though his injuries were too severe to be definitive, CNN affiliate WJLA reported.

Wint was found guilty of multiple counts of first-degree murder while armed, in addition to counts of kidnapping, burglary, extortion and theft.

Wint is scheduled be sentenced on February 1.

During the nearly six-week trial, more than 60 witnesses testified for the prosecution, including some that linked Wint to the crime scene through DNA on a pizza crust and other items.

The murders and the investigation

Dubbed the “Mansion Murders,” the investigation began after flames devoured the family’s $4.5 million mansion.

Investigators found the remains of the Savopoulos family and Figueroa inside the charred home, which is located in northwest Washington near a number of embassies.

According to authorities, the family was terrorized over two days.

On May 13, 2015, Wint entered the Savopoulos home and seized and kidnapped the four victims. The following day, he stole $40,000, killed the victims and set the house on fire.

Their bodies were discovered after fire officials responded to reports of a blaze at the home on May 14. The family was dead, and Figueroa died at the hospital. On May 15, authorities classified all four deaths as homicides.

Authorities said Wint’s DNA was found on pizza crust at the scene. Forensic analysis also matched traces of blood on Wint’s shoe to at least one of the murder victims, two law enforcement officials said at the time.

Wint fled following the murders but then returned to the Washington area, where he was arrested on May 21, 2015.

The motive

The prosecution argued that the motive for the gruesome murders was greed, WJLA reported.

The victims were killed despite a $40,000 ransom being dropped off at the home by an assistant of Savvas’s and Wint had thousands of dollars in cash in his possession when he was arrested, the station reported.

Prosecutors said that in the aftermath of the murders, Wint searched the internet on subjects such as how to beat a lie detector test, 10 hideout cities for fugitives and five countries with no US extradition treaty.