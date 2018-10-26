× No signs of foul play in O’Fallon, MO infant death

O’FALLON, MO -An investigation has revealed no signs of foul play in the death of an O’Fallon, MO infant. Three-month-old Aiden Govan was dropped off by his mother at Tendercare Learning Center on McDonald Lane around 6:30am Thursday. Around 10:00am, police were called to the facility for an infant not breathing.

Govan was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Friday, police and the St. Charles County Medical Examiner’s Office both say there is nothing to indicate foul play. The investigation continues.

