Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

SPANISH LAKE, MO –Police have identified the man who was shot and killed by a St. Louis County police officer Thursday night as Armand Lamont Beckwith-Bell, 28. Officers were responding to a disturbance call when the shooting happened.

On Friday morning, police vehicles were seen in the Oak Park Apartment and Townhomes in Spanish Lake and neighbors say detectives were there asking questions.

A police spokesman said although two county officers were responding to a disturbance call at the apartment building, they immediately focused on an SUV parked out front.

In the disturbance call, a woman in distress was yelling at a man to give her her money and her keys. Apparently thinking about the woman’s car keys, they went to the car and found a man who appeared to be asleep inside. One officer saw the gun on the man and opened the door to secure the weapon.

Police say the man and the cop struggled over the gun. The officer used his own weapon to shoot the man who later died at the hospital.

People who live in the area have many questions, like why did cops have to use lethal force?

Garmel Johnson said, “They could have tazed him. It could have been anything else.”

Police said they are looking for answers to any and all questions concerning the shooting, talking to witnesses, and examining the evidence.

Shawn McGuire with St. Louis County Police says, “Putting it together, painting a picture and really getting the investigation completed so then we bring it over to the prosecuting attorney’s office.”

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).