SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MOM - Halloween is next Wednesday, October 31. But many St. Louisans are still scrambling to find their costume for this weekend’s big events and parties. Johnny Brock’s Dungeon Party Warehouse on the corner of Jefferson and I-44 was busy Friday and will be packed again Saturday and Sunday.

Characters from pop culture, film, movies, and video games are the hot items this year.