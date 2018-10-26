× Senators Graham and Gardner to campaign with Hawley, other Missouri Republicans

CHESTERFIELD, MO – On Monday, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Cory Gardner (R-CO) will make a campaign stop in Chesterfield, Missouri to rally support for Attorney General Josh Hawley and other Republicans. Hawley is running to unseat incumbent U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO).

Congresswoman Ann Wagner and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer will also be on hand.

The rally will be Monday, October 29, at 11:30am Double Tree Chesterfield on Swingley Ridge Road.