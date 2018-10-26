St. Louis Black Rep gala to feature Hollywood stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Black Rep opened its 42nd season at the Edison Theater at Washington University in St. Louis with the hit stage production of Crowns, by Regina Taylor. The incredible toe-tapping, hand-clapping gospel musical about a group of beautiful women who wear beautiful hats (crowns) and use them to share life-changing stories with a young girl to help her find and appreciate herself and her cultural history.

Now, the largest African American theater in the country is preparing for its third annual fundraising gala, which will feature the production of The Gospel at Colonus. Several Hollywood celebrities, including Antonio Fargus and Ted Lange are scheduled to appear in the powerful gospel musical production. "I'm excited," Linda Kennedy, Artistic Associate beamed. She will also play a role in the play. Andreal Hoosman, Dr. Donald Suggs and Steven McKinley Henderson will be recognized with receive special tributes.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit The Black Rep's stage productions and life-changing educational programs which are crucial, "To have children come in and be able to express themselves and they learn conflict resolution and they learn how to really analyze and learn how to make different choices," said Kennedy.

The Black Rep's gala is touted as one of the premier events of the year. It is being held Saturday, November 3, 2018, at the 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City, MO 63130. For tickets, go to TheBlackRep.org or call (314) 534-3807.