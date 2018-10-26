Texas man arrested for plan to murder, rape, and eat girl

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas – An undercover sting lead to the arrest of a Texas man who planned to murder, rape, and eat a young girl.

Affidavit: Texas man arrested for plan to murder, cannibalize girl: https://t.co/lZDy1UvqJh pic.twitter.com/2aMtesrckZ — KTRE News (@KTREnews) October 22, 2018

According to a probable cause affidavit, Alexander Nathan Barter, 21, was arrested after allegedly communicating with an undercover officer, KTRE reported.

The affidavit revealed that Barter posted on the dark web asking for anyone interesting in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism to contact him.

An undercover special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety spotted the post and responded. KTRE said the agent offered up his “young daughter.”

According to the affidavit, Barter replied, “Nice! I’m in East Texas. How old is your daughter? Can we kill her?”

Several more emails were exchanged in which Barter allegedly created a plan to meet up with the “father and daughter.” According to the agent, Barter said he would take the girl to a hotel to kill, assault, and eat her.

“I’m not going to change my mind about this,” Barter wrote, according to the affidavit. “I really want to do this.”

KTRE reported that Barter was arrested outside his residence when he went to meet the undercover agent and his “daughter.” He had a plastic trash bag and knife with him, the affidavit said. He also admitted to being in contact with the undercover agent and making the statements attributed to him in the affidavit.

Barter was charged with criminal solicitation, criminal attempt capital murder, conspiracy to commit capital murder, and criminal attempt sexual performance of a child.

ShelbyCountyToday.com posted a statement from district attorney Stephen Shires: