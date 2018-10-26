× Trump to appear at rally in Columbia next week

COLUMBIA, Mo. – President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Missouri next week for a campaign rally. The rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Regional Airport.

Trump has made several appearances in Missouri in support of Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is running against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in one of the nation’s most closely-watched races.

Trump’s campaign says the president is expected to discuss the economy, free market solutions for health care, border security, and other issues. It wasn’t immediately clear if Hawley or any other Missouri candidates would also speak at the event.

Trump will be in southern Illinois this weekend. He is holding a rally for Congressman Mike Bost in Murphysboro Saturday afternoon. The rally is scheduled to take place in a hangar at the Southern Illinois Airport beginning at 4:30pm.

Bost is facing a challenge from St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly.